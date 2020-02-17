CSnell Productions to celebrate 7th Anniversary concert this Sunday!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – A local production company is celebrating its 7th Anniversary with a huge concert this Sunday!

CSnell Productions is kicking off the concert at Bethlehem Baptist Church Wiley Kennedy Family Life Center at 1037 Eastman Street.

The event starts at 4:45 p.m., with doors opening at 4 p.m.

Curtis spoke with Cheryl Snell, the owner of CSnell Productions, about 11 musicians to perform at the gospel concert.

Some of the guests include George Dean and the Gospel Four, The Swanee Quintet, among others.

Ms. Snell is also doing a blanket drive this year.

Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the door, with the Columbia location at MidlandPCS on West Beltine Boulevard and the Sumter location at Imports LTD on North Main Street.

For children ages 6-12, tickets are $5, with raffle tickets at $1.

If you want to buy tickets or donate a blanket, call Ms. Snell at (803) 479-5489.