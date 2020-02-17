Memorial details released for Faye Swetlik

Memorial for Faye Swetlik will be held Friday at 7pm at Trinity Baptist Church

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Caughman Harman funeral home in Lexington tells ABC Columbia they will cover the entire cost of six year old Faye Swetlik’s funeral.

According to the Caughman Harman Lexington chapel website, a memorial for Faye will be held Friday at 7pm at Trinity Baptist Church.

More information can be found here https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/lexington-sc/faye-swetlik-9040559

There are three Go Fund Me pages set up for to help the family during this time. So far, they have raised eight thousands of dollars.

A memorial account has also been set up for Faye at any Wells Fargo Bank if you would like to donate.

