Follow Your Heart Fashion Show for American Heart Association

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Rip the runway to raise funds for the American Heart Association at the Follow Your Heart Fashion Show, Charity Auction and Gala!

The event starts Saturday, February 29 at 6:30 p.m. on 1626 Main Street.

The show is designed to bring awareness and provide the means to support heart disease research.

Columbia Fashion Week is officials say 100 percent of the auction items will go towards the American Heart Association Midlands chapter.

For ticket prices, visit the Columbia Fashion Week’s website by clicking here.