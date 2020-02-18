Happening today: Coroner and Police to update Faye Swetlik case

Lexington Co Coroner Margaret Fisher, and Cayce DPS Director Byron Snellgrove to provide update at 3pm

CAYCE, SC (WOLO)–Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher is expected to release the results of six year old Faye Swetlik’s autopsy Tuesday afternoon at 3pm.

According to officials, Cayce Director of Public Safety Byron Snellgrove will also provide an update. Count on ABC Columbia News to bring you the update online and on air.

Fisher also says she will reveal the autopsy results for 30-year-old Coty Taylor, the man whose body was found in the same neighborhood where Faye lived, say police.

On Monday, the community continued to mourn the loss of the little girl from Cayce.

Over the last few days, hundreds have gathered at a memorial in front of her neighborhood and some have even donated gifts to honor Faye’s life and what she has meant to the community.