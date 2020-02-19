Get ready for West Columbia’s 4th Annual Taste on the River!

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – The City of West Columbia is hosting its 4th Annual Taste on the River!

The event kicks off Tuesday, February 25 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Stone River on 121 Alexander Road.

Curtis spoke with Anna Huffman, Public Information Officer for the City of West Columbia, about how the event will have plenty of restaurants, a silent auction, music and much more.

This event will go towards benefiting the West Columbia Beautification Foundation, which focuses on beautifying both public and private areas through landscaping and other projects.

Tickets are $50 a piece.

For more ticket information, visit West Columbia Beautification Foundation’s website by clicking here.