The King’s Exhibition Tour Art Show to feature works from Jean-Michel Basquiat

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Rare works from famous artist Jean-Michel Basquiat will be shown at The King’s Exhibition Tour Art Show this Saturday.

It’s being held at the Hilton Garden Inn on 1200 Pickens Street, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The event is hosted by the Glenn Toby Art Gallery and Nite & Day Consultants, with the owner and radio personality Shanik “Neek” Mincie from WHXT-Hot 103.9/93.9.

The show will have two Basquiat limited edition signed serigraphs from the collection of Dr. Glenn Toby.

It will also showcase art by local artists such as Ija Monet, Noelle B Styles, ALewisProject, along with international artists.

Part of the proceeds will go to benefit the Book Bank Foundation, which provides books to underprivileged kids.

For ticket prices, visit the show’s page on Event Brite’s website by clicking here.

You can also call 747-221-6335 for more information.