Mardi Gras brings Louisiana family fun to Capital city

Columbia, SC (WOLO) —- Grab your face masks and beaded necklaces because the Mardi Gras Festival and Parade is coming to City Roots this weekend!

Krewe de Columbi-Ya-Ya, the organization who founded the event 10 years ago say the event taking place at the Urban Farm in Columbia will be full of family friendly activities starting with a parade that will glide through the Capital city for an hour starting at 11 AM Saturday February 22nd. The festival will follow from 12 noon and run until 6PM.

Event goers can expect to enjoy a little bit of down home Louisiana fun including traditional Mardi Gras decor like beads, the tunes of local bands, and plenty of costumes like dogs frolicking in tutus. hat’s just the beginning! Organizers say you’ll also be able to take in the savory flavors patterned after Mardi Gras style cuisine you’ll be able to choose from a variety of food trucks and a variety of vendors that will be on site.

While you stroll through the Rosewood neighborhood you will not only have a great chance to take in the sights, but also the sounds. 20 bands will be performing on 4 different stages throughout the day. Below is a list of the bands that will hit the stage for the event this year.

Bands scheduled to perform during Mardi Gras Columbia 2020

48 fables

Admiral Radio

Big Sky Revival Band

Buckdancer

Chris Compton Band

Congaree Swamp Cats

Dem Dare Cats

The Devils in Disguise

The Dirty Gone Dolas

GFATS

Grand Republic

King Saul and the Heretics

Merry Chevaliers

Mustache Brothers

Plowboys

Pharaohs in Space

Red Shack Pickers

The Runout

SAMO

Slim Pickens

SODA City RIOT

Space Coke

Stillhouse

The Transonics

Turbo Gatto

Wombat Junction

Admission is just $5 dollars for adults and free for children under age 12.

Below is a map for the event that can help you navigate around the event.