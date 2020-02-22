Henderson’s walk-off single lifts Clemson over Stony Brook in extra innings

CLEMSON, S.C. – Elijah Henderson hit a walkoff single with one out in the 10th inning to score Mac Starbuck, lifting Clemson to a 1-0 victory over Stony Brook at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Saturday afternoon. The Tigers, who took a 2-0 lead in the series, improved to 6-0 on the season, while the Seawolves dropped to 1-5.

Starbuck grounded a one-out single up the middle in the 10th inning and Kier Meredith followed with a walk. Henderson then lined a single to right-center to score Starbuck from second base. Henderson was 2-for-2 with a double, two walks and a hit-by-pitch in the game, as he reached base in all five plate appearances.

Davis Sharpe pitched another gem, as he allowed just five hits, no runs and no walks with six strikeouts. Nick Clayton (1-0) earned his first career win by pitching the final 2.0 innings, yielding two hits, no runs and no walks with three strikeouts. Clemson’s five pitchers combined on the eighth-hit shutout, extending the staff’s scoreless innings pitched streak to 27 over three games. Brian Morrisey (0-1) suffered the loss for the Seawolves.