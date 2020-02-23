Tigers sweep Stony Brook with 3-1 win

CLEMSON, S.C. – Pinch-hitter Bryar Hawkins drew a two-out, bases-loaded walk in the eighth inning to score the go-ahead run in Clemson’s 3-1 victory over Stony Brook at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Sunday afternoon. The Tigers, who swept the series 3-0, improved to 7-0, while the Seawolves dropped to 1-6.

In the fifth inning, Dylan Brewer lined a two-out single, stole second, advanced to third on an error and scored on a balk. The Seawolves scored for the first time in the series in the seventh inning after a costly Tiger error when Shane Paradine lofted a sacrifice fly to snap Clemson’s 33 scoreless innings pitched streak, the program’s longest since 1967 (38).

In the eighth inning, two two-out hit-by-pitches and a walk loaded the bases, then Hawkins walked to score Kier Meredith. Bryce Teodosio added a run-scoring single in the frame.

Carson Spiers (1-0) pitched the final 2.1 innings to earn the win, while Brandon Bonanno (0-1) suffered the loss.