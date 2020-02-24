Brookland Baptist Church presents: Brookland Girls Rock award ceremony!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Brookland Baptist Church is honoring the best and brightest female leaders in the Brookland Girls Rock award ceremony!

The ceremony starts on Saturday, March 28 at the Brookland Banquet and Conference Center at 5 p.m.

Tre’ Tailor, owner of Tailor Made Productions said the deadline to nominate a woman or a girl for an award has been switched.

The original deadline of February 24 at noon, has been moved to Saturday, February 29 at midnight.

Tailor also spoke to Curtis about some of the inspirational stories of female leaders that have overcome obstacles to succeed in business and in life.

To nominate a woman or girl you believe is a tremendous leader, visit Brookland Baptist Church’s website by clicking here.