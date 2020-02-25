Saddle up to learn about black history at the Black Cowboy Festival!

REMBERT, S.C. (WOLO) – Get ready and saddle up to ride horses and learn about black history at the Black Cowboy Festival!

The event runs from April 30 to May 3 at the Greenfield Farms on Spencer Road to celebrate 23 years.

Curtis spoke with the owner of Greenfield Farms, Mark Myers, about how this event teaches people about the impact of historic black cowboys.

You can also bring the family to ride horses, see the Buckin’ Broncos and Horse Show on May 2, go on trail rides, enjoy delicious food and so much more.

For more information, visit the Black Cowboy Festival’s website by clicking here.