Local Living: Post Malone hits the stage, plus, Fanfest at Segra Park

Crysty Vaughan takes a look at some of the concerts and events in Local Living

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–Legendary artist Diana Ross will hit the stage tonight in Columbia.

Ross is set to appear at the Township Auditorium at 7:30pm.

She’s considered one of the most successful recording artists and entertainers of all time.

tickets are still on sale.

For ticket information click here https://www1.ticketmaster.com/event/2D00576FC6D5A1A4

Post Malone extends the Runaway Tour with a stop in Columbia on Saturday, February 29 at 8pm at Colonial Life Arena.

Tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.com and in-person at the Lexington Medical Center Box Office inside Colonial Life Arena.

It’s a Battle at Bullstreet this weekend.

Clemson and UofSC face-off on the diamond at Segra park for the inaugural Battle at Bullstreet.

The baseball game starts at 3:00 pm and gates open at 1:00 pm.

Before the game you can attend fan fest which kicks off at 11:00 am.

Fan Fest is free to the public.

According to a release, the Fireflies clear bag policy will apply to both the game and the Fan Fest. General Parking for the Battle at BullStreet will be the same as it is for Fireflies games.

All general parking will be located and accessible from Colonial Drive from both Bull Street and Harden Street.

Free shuttles will be provided to take fans back and forth from the parking lots located across Colonial Drive. Parking for the Battle at BullStreet is $10. Parking is cash only; no credit cards will be accepted for parking. Parking Lots will open at 10:00am.