Money Mandie hosts a free seminar for first time home buyers this Saturday!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – For people who have questions about buying a home for the first time, one seminar looks to help you on your journey!

Real estate expert Money Mandie from Angel Oak Home Loans is hosting a free First Time Home-buyer seminar this Saturday at First Choice Community Center.

The seminar runs from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Mandie spoke to Curtis about how you can learn important tips on buying a home for the first time, such as maintaining credit, down payment assistance, debt ratios, and so much more.

For more information or to register, visit the seminar’s Event Brite page by clicking here.