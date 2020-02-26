Public Meeting for lane changes on Millwood Avenue set for tonight

SC DOT and City of Columbia to host community meeting to share plans for a lane reconfiguration of Millwood Ave

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Do you travel on Millwood Avenue ? The SC Dot and the City of Columbia want to hear from you.

Wednesday, The South Carolina Department of Transportation and the City of Columbia will host a community meeting to share plans for a lane reconfiguration of Millwood Avenue from Gervais Street to Devine Street.

The meeting is 5:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. in the cafeteria of Dreher High School.

This community meeting will also provide an opportunity for members of the public to engage with the plan and provide feedback, say officials.

For more information, you can visit www.columbiasc.gov and access more information located on the front webpage, say City of Columbia officials.