The earth has picked up a second moon. It’s not very big. In fact it’s almost impossible to see. Astronomer Kacper Wierzchos says it’s an asteroid that’s roughly 9 feet in diameter that got captured by the earth’s gravity about 3 years ago. He tweeted, “But it’s a big deal as out of ~ 1 million known asteroids, this is just the second asteroid known to orbit Earth (after 2006 RH120, which was also discovered by the Catalina Sky Survey).”