WATCH: Dabo Swinney and Trevor Lawrence speak to the media after first spring practice

CLEMSON, S.C. (WOLO) — It’s only been 44 days since Clemson’s loss to LSU in the National Championship game, and the Tigers are already on to 2020.

Today Clemson held its first spring practice of the season after a championship-shortened offseason.

After practice, head coach Dabo Swinney and quarterback Trevor Lawrence spoke to the media about how 2019 ended, and how optimistic they are that 2020 will bring a different ending in Tiger Town.