Southern Christian Leadership Conference to host public policy conference

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Southern Christian Leadership Conference is hosting a public policy conference today for the 2020 Democratic Presidential candidates.

The conference is held at Tin Roof on 1022 Senate Street this morning around 8 to 9 a.m. and runs through 3 p.m.

Curtis spoke with Dr. Charles Steel Junior, President and CEO of the SCLC.

He talked about how this event brings a platform for the candidates, their surrogates and public policy experts to make a pitch to voters in South Carolina before Saturday’s primary.

Officials say comedian Sheryl Underwood will be attending the conference as well.