Bernie Sanders second in SC Presidential Primary, SC supporters still behind him

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders finished a distant second Saturday night with just under 19 percent of the vote in South Carolina’s Presidential primary.

The state director for Sanders’s campaign says their team knocked on a door a minute throughout the last few months, and say it’s time for their supporters to dust themselves off and pick themselves up ahead of a big stretch of primaries.

After hearing from several local leaders, supporters say they are standing by Bernie Sanders due to his stances on student debt loan and veterans issues.

Dozens cheered as they watched Sanders take the stage at a rally in Virginia.

Citing Sanders’s victories in other states before South Carolina, some say they are confident sanders will bounce back in no time.

As Super Tuesday approaches, some people who came Saturday night say they are going to do their part and volunteer in some of the close-by states to try to secure Sanders some key victories.