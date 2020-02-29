Gamecock Baseball Bounces Back with 8-5 Win over Clemson

COLUMBIA – Redshirt sophomore Thomas Farr allowed just two hits in a five-inning start and the University of South Carolina baseball team belted out 12 hits in an 8-5 win over Clemson Saturday afternoon (Feb. 29) at Segra Park, home of the Columbia Fireflies. The series is now tied at a game apiece heading to Clemson tomorrow.

Clemson plated a run in the first on an RBI groundout by Davis Sharpe. Carolina responded with a pair in the second as Andrew Eyster tripled off the wall in center, scoring Dallas Beaver . Esyter then came home on Jeff Heinrich’s single to left.

In the fourth, Wes Clarke led off with a towering home run to left, his fifth of the season. Heinrich made it 4-1 with a single to center, scoring Brady Allen . Clemson added a run in the fourth, but Carolina put up a two-spot in the seventh with RBI’s from Allen and Heinrich.

Bryant Bowen plated Noah Myers in the eighth with a single to left. Clemson shaved two runs off the lead in the eighth on Sharpe’s home run. Then in the ninth, Clemson loaded the bases with one out. After a strikeout by Brett Kerry , a walk brought in a run to make it 8-5. Kerry got Kier Meredith to fly out to end the game.

Farr struck out three and allowed just one earned run with a walk on two hits. Kerry picked up his first save of the season.

At the plate, Heinrich was 2-for-3 with three RBI. Bowen, Clarke, Allen and Eyster each had two hits apiece.