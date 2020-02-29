Governor McMaster to lead Public health Committee meeting to discuss Coronavirus

McMaster will lead meeting of the S.C. Public Health Emergency Plan Committee to discuss state’s preparedness for potential impact of Coronavirus

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Governor Henry McMaster is scheduled to lead a meeting, on Monday, to discuss the Coronavirus.

According to officials, Mcmaster will head the S.C. Public Health Emergency Plan Committee to discuss the state’s preparedness for the potential impact of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-2019) to South Carolinians.

According to Mcmaster’s office, the Committee consists of “representatives of all state agencies relevant to public health emergency preparedness, and, in addition, a licensed physician from the private sector specializing in infectious diseases, a hospital infection control practitioner, a medical examiner, a coroner from an urban county or the coroner’s designee, a member of the judiciary, and other members as may be considered appropriate.”

It’s important to note that no cases of the COVID-2019 have been identified at this time, in South Carolina, say officials.