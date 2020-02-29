Vote 2020: How to check your polling place for the SC Presidential Primary

SC Election officials are reminding voters to check their polling place, sometimes polling places change for a particular election

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Voters are heading to the polls Saturday for the South Carolina Democratic Presidential Primary.

Polls are open from 7am to 7pm.

According to the SC Election Commission, anyone in line at 7:00 p.m. will be allowed to vote.

Election officials are reminding voters to check their polling place. Your precinct and polling place are listed on your voter registration card.

But according to the State Election Commission, some polling places are combined for Presidential Primaries, and sometimes polling places change or are unavailable for a particular election.

Per the State Election Commission website: Be sure to check your polling place prior to election day by visiting https://www.scvotes.org/ clicking “Find My Polling Place,” or call your county voter registration and elections office.

