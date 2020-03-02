Gov. McMaster leads Public health meeting on Coronavirus, there are no SC Cases

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– On Monday, South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster led a meeting with the Public Health Emergency Plan Committee to discuss how the state is preparing to combat any cases of Coronavirus in the state.

DHEC says, as of now, there are no confirmed cases in South Carolina.

The meeting’s agenda included a Coronavirus update from DHEC and an economic update from the Department of Commerce.

According to Mcmaster’s office, the Committee consists of “representatives of all state agencies relevant to public health emergency preparedness, and, in addition, a licensed physician from the private sector specializing in infectious diseases, a hospital infection control practitioner, a medical examiner, a coroner from an urban county or the coroner’s designee, a member of the judiciary, and other members as may be considered appropriate.”

McMaster says South Carolinians should not panic about the Coronavirus. He says to avoid any contact with someone who is sick.

The CDC, State Health officials, along with the Governor remind everyone to wash hands with warm water and soap, avoid contact with anyone who is sick, and cover your coughs.

