No confirmed coronavirus cases in S.C. as of Monday; Governor tells people to “take it easy”

The Governor and his Public Health Emergency Plan Committee have protocols in place in case one is reported

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) —As the number of coronavirus cases continues to rise, public health officials are getting prepared in case someone comes down with the illness in South Carolina.

As of Monday afternoon, South Carolina’s Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) says there are no confirmed cases in the state.

Governor Henry McMaster (R-South Carolina) quoted a hit song from the Eagles in 1972, saying people should “take it easy” and not go into a frenzy when it comes to the coronavirus.

“This one is not airborne. That means those of us in this room, as long as we’re not getting sneezed on or coughed on, you’re not going to get this virus,” Gov. McMaster said.

However, some South Carolinians still have their concerns.

Robin Shealey, the Pharmacy Manager for Pine Ridge Pharmacy, says she’s seen more customers asking for flu masks and hand sanitizer.

Recently, her store and several others across the Midlands have been unable to stock their shelves with surgical masks since so many people have purchased them, leading to a backorder.

“We’re just trying to calm their fears and let them know that the most important thing they can do is to make sure they’re washing their hands and basically treat it like they do during the normal cold and flu season,” Shealey said.

As of Monday evening, there have been six deaths in Washington linked to coronavirus. There have been 89,100 cases and at least 3,040 deaths worldwide.

State health officials say the Center for Disease Control (CDC) has authorized labs across South Carolina to test for coronavirus.

DHEC says state labs are able to test 100 samples per day.

“It’s similar to the CDC, the turn-around is 24 to 48 hours, from the time we receive the sample. Most times it’s quicker than that,” said Nick Davidson, the Interim Public Health Director for DHEC.

Gov. McMaster says his team of health officials are doing everything they can to prepare for any outbreak, but he says people should not panic.

“If someone else is coughing and sneezing, stay away from them, wash your hands several times a day with warm water and soap because that kills this virus, the soap will kill the virus,” said Gov. McMaster.

DHEC officials say they will be updating an information page exclusively devoted to coronavirus updates every morning.