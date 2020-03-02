UofSC to host Lamar Bus Attack Commemorative event with survivors

(Courtesy: UofSC) Lamar bus attack survivors, from left to right, Ronald Bacote, Woodrow Wilson, Edward Lunn, Clarence Brunson, and Sally Wilds. David Lunn is not pictured.

(Courtesy: UofSC) Lamar bus attack commemoration event



COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – The University of South Carolina is hosting a free commemoration for the 50th anniversary of the Lamar Bus Attack with three of the survivors.

It starts today from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Capstone Campus Room on Barnwell Street.

UofSC’s Center for Civil Rights History and Research will have three of the survivors, Ronald Bacote, David Lunn and Clarence Brunson, for a conversation and for them to share their reflections on the incident.

Event officials say on March 3, 1970, a mob of white parents overturned a school bus carrying black children to a newly integrated school in the town of Lamar in Darlington County.

Journalist Beryl Dakers will moderate the event and State Senator Gerald Malloy is expected to join the survivors.