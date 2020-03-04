Federal Aviation officials on scene of Tuesday plane crash

OCONEE, CO, GA (WOLO)–The Federal Aviation Administration is on the ground Wednesday at the scene of a plane crash.

The FAA says 3 people are dead after a flight from Columbia to Tuscaloosa, Alabama crashed near Athens, Georgia.

The FAA confirmed the plane crashed around 3-35 p-m on Tuesday.

Air Traffic Controllers lost contact with the aircraft as it was flying over Oconee County, say officials.

According to officials with the Oconee County Sheriff’s Department, in Georgia, they have identified the passengers on the plane but are not releasing their names at this time.