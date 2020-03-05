New Brewery coming to Columbia’s Bull Street District

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Iron Hill Brewery & Restaurant announced it has signed a lease in the BullStreet District in downtown Columbia.

According to officials, the brewery is expected to feature an on-site brewing facility, with seating for about 250 people.

Iron Hill Brewery & Restaurant will also feature a bar area, dining room, and outdoor dining space.

Iron Hill Columbia is slated to open in the Summer of 2021.