New Brewery coming to Columbia’s Bull Street District
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Iron Hill Brewery & Restaurant announced it has signed a lease in the BullStreet District in downtown Columbia.
According to officials, the brewery is expected to feature an on-site brewing facility, with seating for about 250 people.
Iron Hill Brewery & Restaurant will also feature a bar area, dining room, and outdoor dining space.
Iron Hill Columbia is slated to open in the Summer of 2021.