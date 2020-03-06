DHEC, CDC investigate 2 presumptive positive cases of Coronavirus in SC

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Governor Henry McMaster released information Friday night saying the state is monitoring two possible cases of the2019 Novel Coronavirus here in South Carolina.

The Governor released a statement asking member of the public not to panic saying,

“Healthcare authorities in South Carolina have been preparing for this eventuality and there is no reason for public alarm. DHEC is working with the CDC on confirmation for these cases. South Carolinians should continue to follow recommendations and information provided by official sources.”

Here is one what we know about the cases. According to officials with the Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC), one of the cases is an elderly woman from Kershaw County who has been hospitalized and is currently in isolation. Health officials say the second individual is also a female, from Charleston County who D-HEC says recently traveled to France and Italy. Officials say she did not have to be hospitalized and is at home in self isolation.

State Epidemiologist, Dr. Linda Bell says it’s understandable that residents will have concerns about the virus and its potential impact on South Carolinians. Bell says,

“While the risk to the public remains low, there is no evidence of ongoing transmission in the community at this time and our primary goals remain prevention and control.”

Governor McMaster plans to address the latest news during a news briefing tomorrow, (Saturday March 6th, 2020) along with state public health officials at 10 in the morning at the South Carolina Emergency Operations Center in West Columbia, S.C.

