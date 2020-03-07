Baseball collects series win with 10-3 victory over Cornell

COLUMBIA – The University of South Carolina baseball team clinched a series win over Cornell with a 10-3 victory Saturday afternoon (March 7) at Founders Park. The Gamecocks scored three runs in the first and added on four runs in the third while Thomas Farr threw six one-hit innings to pick up his third win of 2020.

Farr struck out six in his six frames, allowing the hit with a pair of walks. John Gilreath struck out a pair in his inning of work while Josiah Sightler had four punchouts in 1.2 innings.

Noah Myers opened the first with a triple to the gap in left. He scored on Jeff Heinrich’s single up the middle. Heinrich then trotted home as Wes Clarke belted his eighth home run of the season, a shot to the visitor’s bullpen in left.

In the third, Myers walked, stole second and stole third. Heinrich and Andrew Eyster both walked and Clarke was hit by a pitch to force in a run. Brady Allen singled through the left side to bring in the fifth run of the game. Carolina scored the final two runs of the frame on a wild pitch and a ground-ball double play.

Heinrich drove in his second run of the day with an RBI single in the sixth. Carolina scored an unearned run in the seventh. Cornell came back to score three runs in the eighth, but Carolina added its final run of the contest in the bottom of the eighth on a Burgess RBI groundout.

Heinrich and Allen had two hits apiece in the win while Myers reached base four times. Clarke drove in three runs, upping his season total to 22.