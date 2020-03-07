Gov. McMaster, health officials update investigation into presumptive coronavirus cases in SC

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– On Saturday South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster and DHEC held a news conference updating the investigation into two presumptive cases of coronavirus or Covid-19 in South Carolina.

Officials say the risk to the public is very low and they urge people to remain calm and there is no risk of spread at this time.

DHEC says specimens have been sent to the Centers for Disease Control for confirmation.

MUSC officials say they are offering a free online care option for those experiencing symptoms of the coronavirus. Here is a link to learn more.