Spring Craft Show blooms at Fairgrounds: Local Living

Annual Craftsmen’s Spring Classic underway at State Fairgrounds this weekend

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– In our look at ‘Local Living’ Spring has sprung, at least at the State Fairgrounds.

Underway this weekend, the annual Craftsmen’s Spring Classic.

The craft show will take place in both the Cantey and Goodman buildings.

The show features southern artisans with work ranging from pottery and woodwork to ornaments and handmade jewelry.

If you’d like to go the Craft show, it runs all weekend.

Click here for times and more information https://gilmoreshows.com/craftsmens_classics_columbia_spring.shtml