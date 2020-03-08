DHEC investigating 4 new possible cases of Novel Coronavirus in SC

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)– Governor Henry McMaster announced on Sunday that DHEC has identified four additional possible cases of the 2019 Novel Coronavirus in South Carolina.

“Healthcare authorities in South Carolina are following established protocols and procedures in addressing the 2019 Novel Coronavirus,” McMaster said in a statement. “There is no cause for public alarm or speculation. It’s important to remember that each individual is responsible for their own actions and personal hygiene. If you feel sick, stay home and contact your doctor. Or from your home, you can consult with a doctor for free with MUSC’s online web site at: https://MUSC.care. South Carolinians should continue to follow recommendations and information provided by official sources.”

The four new cases are in addition to two presumptive positive cases that were announced on Friday March 6.