Governor McMaster releases statement on additional ‘presumptive’ cases of Coronavirus in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster released a statement Sunday in response to DHEC reporting it has identified four additional possible cases of Coronavirus in the state.

Mcmaster statement:

“Healthcare authorities in South Carolina are following established protocols and procedures in addressing the 2019 Novel Coronavirus. There is no cause for public alarm or speculation. It’s important to remember that each individual is responsible for their own actions and personal hygiene. If you feel sick, stay home and contact your doctor. Or from your home, you can consult with a doctor for free with MUSC’s online web site at: https://MUSC.care.”

“South Carolinians should continue to follow recommendations and information provided by official sources”, said McMaster.