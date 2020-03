Local Living: Sesame Street Live in Columbia for two shows

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– In our look at ‘Local Living’ we’re headed on down to Sesame Street.

Sesame Street Live! Make your Magic will be in Columbia this week at Colonial Life Arena.

There will be two shows, one Tuesday, March 10 at 5:30 pm and a second show Wednesday, March 11 at 10:30 am.

The live stage show features Elmo, Cookie Monster, Big Bird, Grover, and more.

For Ticket Information, click here: https://www.sesamestreetlive.com/tickets-make-your-magic?id=115556&gclid=Cj0KCQjw0pfzBRCOARIsANi0g0uGBh-CHdl6cowLrbDWmB_cbAqqUd7tWfNACrVyzEVOVM2_ByErCooaAuxiEALw_wcB