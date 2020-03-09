Ty Harris Named Lieberman Award Finalist

For the second time in as many seasons, South Carolina senior guardis a finalist for the Nancy Lieberman Award, the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame announced today. The award, in its 21st season, recognizes the point guard who exhibits the floor leadership, play-making and ball-handling skills of Hall of Famer Nancy Lieberman. Fans will have the opportunity to vote for their favorite finalists when the Starting Five Fan Voting goes live on Fri., March 13, via www.HoopHallAwards.com

A First-Team All-SEC selection, Harris is on all the national player of the year awards after leading the youthful Gamecocks, which returned just two starters and added five freshmen to the roster, to 13 wins over nationally ranked opponents, the No. 1 national ranking and SEC Regular-Season and Tournament championships. She is scoring a career-high 12.0 points per game while handing out 5.7 assists to rank 12th in the country. Harris has posted two double-doubles this season, including in the SEC Tournament championship game, and has posted five or more assists in 12 straight games. Her 2.78 assist-to-turnover ratio is 10th in the nation. Between her scoring and points off her assists, Harris touches 30.4 percent of the Gamecocks’ offense, which ranks seventh in the nation, and that percentage goes up to 34.9 percent against ranked opponents.

The selection committee for the Nancy Lieberman Award is composed of top college women’s basketball personnel, including media members, head coaches, sports information directors and Hall of Famers. The winner of the 2020 Lieberman Award will be presented at The College Basketball Awards presented by Wendy’s in Los Angeles, Calif., on Fri., Apr. 10, along with the other four members of the Women’s Starting Five.

No. 1/1 South Carolina awaits its NCAA Tournament assignment, which will come on Mon., March 16, at 7 p.m. during the NCAA Selection Show.

2020 Nancy Lieberman Award Finalists