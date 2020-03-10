Columbia City Council to discuss suspending normal operating procedures of Council meetings due to Coronavirus

City Council to discuss suspending normal operating procedures of City Council meetings, during City Council Work Session

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Today City of Columbia leaders will discuss changing council meeting protocols because of the Coronavirus.

Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin released the following information about the growing concern:

“In the interest of public health, City Council will discuss suspending normal operating procedures of City Council meetings, during the City Council Work Session on Tuesday, March 10th at 2 p.m.”

The Mayor and Council Members will talk about the suspension of normal operating protocol, to reduce the chance of spreading Coronavirus, at the work session Tuesday.

The City is encouraging residents to watch council meetings through the city’s live stream instead of coming to meetings.

