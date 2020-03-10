Local Living: Elmo, Big Bird and more at Colonial Life Arena ‘Sesame Street Live!

Sesame Street Live! Make your Magic at Colonial Life Arena

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– In our look at Local Living, we are headed to Sesame Street.

Sesame Street Live! Make Your Magic is at the Colonial Life Arena for two shows.

The first show takes place Tuesday at 5:30pm.

But if you missed the first show, there is a second show.

The second show is Wednesday, March 11 at 10:30 am.

The live stage show features Elmo, Cookie Monster, Big Bird, Grover, and more.

For ticket information click here https://www.sesamestreetlive.com/tickets-make-your-magic?id=115556