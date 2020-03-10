Statewide Tornado Drill part of Severe Weather Awareness Week

South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster has designated this week to focus on severe weather and flood safety

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Local emergency officials say it’s time to begin preparing for severe weather this Spring season.

South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster has designated this week to focus on severe weather and flood safety.

On Wednesday there will be a statewide tornado drill.

Schools and businesses are asked to practice their tornado plans, as forecasters test the state’s tornado warning alerts.

Emergency officials say they’ll work with the National Weather Service to give safety and preparation tips for floods, tornadoes, and severe storms