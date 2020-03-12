Amtrak increases cleanings, cancels some trips

Columbia,SC (WOLO)— Amtrak says they are closely watching the Coronavirus, and while doing so have new protocols in place.

Some of the actions include enhanced cleaning protocols, specifically increasing the amount of times trains are cleaned.

The transportation company says they are also making more sanitizer and disinfectant for customers and staff.

Through April 30th, 2020 they will also stop charging fees to change your ticket dates so you can flexibly travel, or rebook a trip.

The company says,

The safety of our customers and employees is Amtrak’s top priority.”

New York and Washington (Trains 2401, 2402, 2403) due to lower demand and additional changes to our schedule are under consideration.

Amtrak continues to operate 300 trains a day, in addition to more than 100 trains on the Northeast Corridor a day, but maintain they’ll continues to serve all of our stations.

If schedules are modified for any existing reservation, we will contact you to provide an update.