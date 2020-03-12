Carolina Cup cancels 86th running of Carolina Cup Races due to Coronavirus concerns

CAMDEN, SC (WOLO)– The Carolina Cup has canceled the upcoming 86th running of the Carolina Cup Races on March 28, 2020 due to concerns over Coronavirus.

Cup officials say they are following the guidance from the US Center for Disease Control, and local Kershaw County health authorities.

The statement below was posted on the Carolina Cup Racing Association website:

“The Carolina Cup Racing Association has made the decision to cancel the upcoming 86th running of Carolina Cup Races on March 28, 2020 following the guidance from the US Center for Disease Control, and local Kershaw County health authorities.

While the decision was not made lightly, the CCRA puts the safety of our patrons, athletes, residents of South Carolina and staff first. We value the families and many sponsors who have supported this important tradition for decades.

Patrons will be emailed details on how to obtain a refund on their purchase. Patrons can also roll over their reservations for the running of the Carolina Cup Races in 2021.

In the history of the Carolina Cup Races, this is only the second time the tradition has been interrupted. The CCRA would like to thank you for your continued support, understanding, and patience while we all respond to this unprecedented situation. We look forward to seeing you at the annual Southern Rite of Spring in 2021.

Please keep yourself and your family safe.”