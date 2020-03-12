Local Living: A look at some of the events canceled due to Coronavirus concerns

From St Pats in Five Points to The Cup - Here's a list of some events that are canceled or postponed

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– There is a big line up of local events that are being impacted due to concerns over the coronavirus.

One of the Midlands largest events, the annual St. Pats Festival in Five Points, has been postponed.

Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin says he and the Five Points Merchants Association agreed with the decision and that it will be rescheduled for a later date when the public health threat has cleared.

The festival was scheduled to take place on Saturday, March 21, 2020.

The Five Points Association also confirmed the annual dying of the fountain green will be postponed.

The iconic Budweiser Clydesdales will no longer make appearances in the Midlands, scheduled for next week.

The horses were set to trot down Main Street in Lexington and Columbia distributing cases of beer to businesses that serve Anhueser-Busch beer.

The Clydesdales were also scheduled to kick off the St Pats day parade on March 21, prior to its cancellation.

There will be no Spring hats and horses this year.

Carolina Cup Racing Association officials have canceled the Cup.

The upcoming 86th running of the Carolina Cup races on March 28 will no longer take place due to concerns over coronavirus.

Cup officials say they are following the guidance from the CDC and local Kershaw County health officials.

Carolina Cup Race officials say ticket holders will be emailed information about refunds. You can check out the full statement from officials here : https://www.carolina-cup.org/