SCDC suspends inmate visitations statewide in response to coronavirus spread

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) – The South Carolina Department of Corrections has taken precautionary measures to fight the spread of coronavirus.

SCDC announced Thursday a number of limitations including suspending visitations for 30 days.

In an email release SCDC said it understands the value of family visits and volunteer programs, but measures must be put in place to ensure everyone’s health and safety.

In additions to suspending visitations, SCDC will not allow volunteers from Kershaw County into any institution. Work crews from Wateree Farm Correctional Institution, located partly in Kershaw County, will not go out.

SCDC added that it is working with GTL, its telephone provider, to make inmates can make calls with their family and loved ones during this time.