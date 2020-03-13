Richland, Lexington courts put temporary restrictions, cancellations in place to avoid coronavirus exposure

Richland County and Lexington County put temporary changes into effect as cases of COVID-19 continue to climb

Richland County Administrator Leonardo Brown announced Thursday that a decision has been made to temporarily restrict access to the Judicial Center due to possible concerns of indirect exposure to the coronavirus.

All jury trials at the courthouse are now postponed. Brown says it’s a temporary restriction as crews come in to the clean the building.

Right now only essential personnel will be allowed in the Justice Center.

Lexington County is undergoing some changes of their own.

Lexington County has cancelled upcoming Criminal Court appearances.

Officials say first appearances scheduled for April 2 have been rescheduled for May 7th.

and General Sessions second appearances set for April 3 have been rescheduled for

May 8th.