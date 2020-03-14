City of Columbia Parks and Rec postpone some events due to Coronavirus outbreak

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Due to concerns over the Coronavirus, the City of Columbia has postponed some events.

According to City officials, the City of Columbia Parks and Recreation Department has announced they will postpone the following events:

Senior Exercise programs at Hyatt Park on M, W, F 10:30am and Greenview Park M, W, F 10:00am

Mayor’s Play-Ball Initiative, scheduled for Saturday March 21, 2020 at 10am at Earlewood Park

For a list of cancellations and postponements click here https://www.columbiasc.net/headlines/03-12-2020/cancellations