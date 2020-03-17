COMET bus suspends some routes, adds additional cleansing

Columbia , SC (WOLO) — The Central Midlands Regional Transit Authority (The COMET) released a list of precautionary measures help reduce the risk of exposure to coronavirus (COVID-19) last week.

Monday,, March 17th, The transportation company announced that ‘Out of concern for the safety of the riding and general public”, they would be putting even more measures in place to keep those who choose to use the service safe.

The Central Midlands Regional Transit Authority (The COMET) say they are doing everything they can to make sure they keep bus drivers, passengers, and employees as protected as possible and are now taking instruction from the Federal Transit Association (FTA), as well as the office of the Governor, The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC), SC State Department of Transportation (SCDOT), And County leaders in Richland as well as officials in the City of Columbia.

Below is a list of the new safety measure that are being added, and will go into effect immediately:

The COMET has increased the frequency of bio-clean disinfection of its fleet to nightly as well as augmented the cleaning of The COMET Central transit center to every 30 minutes.

The COMET will suspend service of the downtown circular, The Soda Cap Connector buses and trolleys beginning, tomorrow, Tuesday, March 17.

All service will move from a normal schedule to a Saturday schedule beginning Thursday, March 19.

DART services will still be available to those individuals needing paratransit. However, The COMET requests that appointments be limited to only essential travel (i.e., physician visits, pharmacy, grocery, etc.).

The COMET also requests that any trips on fixed route service be limited to essential travel (work, medical, grocery, etc.), and that any passengers experiencing COVID-19 symptoms refrain from traveling on public transit.

Those passengers needing bus passes are encouraged to purchase them online at www.catchTheCOMET.org or through The COMET app.

The Director of COMET Operations says,

“Consideration for the health and safety of our passengers, operators and the general public will drive our decision making during this crisis. We also recognize that we are the lifeline transportation source for many people in the Midlands,” said LeRoy DesChamps, Director of Operations/COO. “For those who must travel, we are doing all we can to make their trips as safe as possible by following directives from the Center for Disease Control (CDC).”

The transportation service says these new precautionary measures will be in place “until further notice”.