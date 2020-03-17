SC Governor issues executive order delaying tax filings, closing dine-in at restaurants, bars

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– On Tuesday, South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster issued an Executive Order allowing state agencies to waive

McMaster is requiring the South Carolina Department of Revenue to delay all state tax filings until June 1, 2020.

McMaster also issued an order requiring all restaurants and bars to close dine in services beginning Wednesday, March 18. Take Out , curbside and delivery will still be allowed.

The Governor also called for no public gatherings of more than 50 people at public facilities.

McMaster went on to ask South Carolina residents to be smart and not hoard supplies.