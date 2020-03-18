Local Living: State Museum announces temporary closure due to Coronavirus, more closures across SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–In our look at Local Living, more and more locations across the Midlands and South Carolina are closing due to Coronavirus concerns.

On Tuesday, The South Carolina State Museum announced it will temporarily close.

According to Museum officials, all upcoming museum programs, events and rentals through Sunday, April 5 are also canceled.

The State Museum is the latest in a string of closures, many locations working to help protect the public from the virus.

