SC Governor Executive Order: Restaurants and bars must close dine-in services today

South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster issued an Executive Order concerning coronavirus crisis

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– On Tuesday, South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster issued an Executive Order requiring all restaurants and bars to close dine in services beginning Wednesday, March 18. Take Out , curbside and delivery will still be allowed.

McMaster is also requiring the South Carolina Department of Revenue to delay all state tax filings until June 1, 2020. McMaster says that also includes income, business and other taxes.

McMaster also issued mandatory requirements for state agencies to waive any regulation they need to waive in order to address more quickly the coronavirus crisis.

The Governor also called for no public gatherings of more than 50 people at public facilities.

McMaster went on to ask South Carolina residents to be smart and not hoard supplies.