BI-LO to operate special ‘seniors’ hours Monday- Friday

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Southeastern Grocers , which operates Bi-LO, announced it will set aside a special shopping hour dedicated to seniors and high-risk customers from 8 am to 9 am, Monday through Friday, in all stores.

The pharmacy locations will open at 8 a.m. on weekdays to provide prescription refills, influenza and pneumonia vaccines and customer counseling, say store officials.

The grocer says it is asking all customers to respect this time given to the elderly and other high-risk community members to allow them the comfort of purchasing necessary products in a safe environment.

The grocer will also open all pharmacy locations at 8 a.m. on weekdays to allow these same customers extra time to fill prescriptions or seek counseling with expert pharmacists.

The pharmacy locations will open at the usual time on weekends.

In a release, Anthony Hucker, President and CEO of Southeastern Grocers, said, “As a grocer and people-first company, we are doing everything in our power during this time of uncertainty to lessen the impact it has on our associates, customers, community members and their loved ones.”