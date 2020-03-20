TJ Maxx, Marshalls, HomeGoods to close temporarily amid Coronavirus

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)- The TJX companies have announced they will be temporarily closing all stores globally for the next two weeks in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia.

TJX is the parent company of TJ Maxx, Marshalls, HomeGoods.

The Company posted a message to customers on its’ websites.

According to the online message from Ernie Herrman, CEO and President of The TJX Companies, Inc.

” TJX has made the decision to do our part to help prevent the further spread of this

virus by The Company is also temporarily closing its online

businesses tjmaxx.com, marshalls.com and sierra.com during this time, as well as its

distribution and fulfillment centers and offices, with Associates working remotely when they can.”

The message from the CEO goes on to say, “we plan to pay our store, distribution and office Associates for two weeks during these closures.”

For the full message click here: https://www.tjx.com/docs/default-source/default-document-library/a-message-from-the-tjx-companies-inc.pdf