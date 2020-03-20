Two more COVID-19 related deaths reported in South Carolina

(WOLO) – Two more people in South Carolina have died after contracting coronavirus, according to DHEC.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported the state’s second and third deaths related to COVID-19, Friday night.

Tonight, two more South Carolinians have succumbed to COVID-19. Please join me in praying for their families and for their communities for their losses. (1/2) — Gov. Henry McMaster (@henrymcmaster) March 20, 2020

According to DHEC, one patient was an elderly person with an underlying health condition from Florence County. The other patient was an elderly person with an underlying health condition from Charleston County and was a resident of Harmony Assisted Living Facility. DHEC is working with the facility to identify all contacts and is providing guidance about infection control measures to prevent spread.

“Sadly, our state has suffered the loss of two of our own,” said Dr. Linda Bell, State Epidemiologist. “In the case of both deaths, the patients had recently been reported to have been diagnosed with COVID-19. On behalf of all South Carolinians, we want to express our deepest sympathy for the families and loved ones of these two individuals.”

In the release announcing the two new deaths DHEC provided the following:

DHEC emphasizes the importance of practicing disease prevention measures and following recommendations for social distancing to protect the health and safety of all South Carolinians. This includes:

Washing your hands often,

covering your cough,

staying home when you’re sick, and

appropriately disposing tissues and other items that you’ve sneezed or coughed into.